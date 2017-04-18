Stamford Dentist Earns Diplomate Status with the American Sleep and Breathing Academy

Edward Shukovsky, DMD has received Diplomate designation and certification through the American Board of Sleep and Breathing

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Dr. Edward Shukovsky was recently named a Diplomate of the American Sleep and Breathing Academy (ASBA), meaning he has demonstrated strong proficiency in the area of dental sleep medicine (treating sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and snoring). This classification comes along with certification from the American Board of Sleep and Breathing. To earn this title, the Stamford dentist was required to complete at least 50 hours of continuing education, in addition to passing an exam and providing evidence of successful treatment for a variety of patient types. Snoring and/or sleep apnea treatment submitted for consideration had to have been completed within the past five years, and continuing education hours were required to be from the past two years.

Dr. Shukovsky says specializing in treatment for sleep apnea and snoring is important to him, explaining, "It is a real feeling of accomplishment to help a patient sleep better, reduce or eliminate snoring that can affect a relationship and, thereby, provide a more wakeful, rested daytime experience." He notes that while other dentists may be able to create oral appliances for their patients suffering from similar breathing issues, his board certification and Diplomate status sets him apart by allowing him to better understand the complexities of these conditions, ultimately leading to more effective treatment. Additionally, he says this designation lets patients know he utilizes the most advanced treatments and technologies available.

The American Board of Sleep and Breathing provides certification and Diplomate status to licensed dentists who have met the stringent requirements set forth by the ASBA. The title is intended to help individuals with sleep disorders identify trusted dentists who have displayed extensive experience and skill in the field of dental sleep medicine, says Dr. Shukovsky. He encourages anyone who is seeking treatment for snoring and/or sleep apnea to conduct thorough research in order to locate a dentist who can best meet their needs.

Looking to the future, Dr. Shukovsky speaks to his own knowledge on the subject, noting, "I fully expect to continue my studies with advanced seminars and annual meetings. This is an ever-changing discipline and it is imperative to keep up."

About Edward Shukovsky, DMD

Stamford dentist Dr. Edward Shukovsky is the head of his own private dental practice, where he offers treatment for snoring and sleep apnea, in addition to general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Shukovsky has trained at the prestigious Hornbrook Group, as well as the Aesthetic Masters, and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine. He is a member of several distinguished professional organizations, including the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, the American Dental Association, the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Shukovsky is available for interview upon request.

