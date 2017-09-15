Stamps.com Named to Forbes Magazine's List of 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies

EL SEGUNDO, CA--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Stamps.com® ( NASDAQ : STMP), the leading provider of USPS® postage online and shipping software to over 725,000 customers, announced today that it has been named to Forbes Magazine's List of 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies. With a three-year average sales growth of 42%, Stamps.com was ranked sixth on the 2017 list.

The companies on ForbesFast Tech 25 list are chosen from several thousand publicly traded technology companies, and ranked based on a trailing three years of strong, profitable growth combined with industry-leading projected earnings growth for the next three to five years.

"Speaking for the team at Stamps.com, we feel so proud and honored to be part of Forbes' List of 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies," said Stamps.com Chairman and CEO Ken McBride. "Our brands continue to be market leaders in the mailing and shipping industry, and this recognition shows that our hard work and dedication is paying off."

Other companies mentioned on the list included Grubhub (#1), Facebook (#2), Salesforce.com (#13) and many more. The Forbes Fast Tech 25 List can be viewed at https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/.