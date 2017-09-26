Stamps.com Releases New eBook to Help Online Retailers Expand Sales to Canada

EL SEGUNDO, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Stamps.com® ( NASDAQ : STMP), the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to over 725,000 customers, today released a new eBook titled, "How To Ship To Canada With The USPS." The free eBook (downloadable PDF) includes information on shipping online retail orders to Canada using the U.S. Postal Service with details on customs forms, package return services and more.

According to a report from eMarketer, the Canadian e-commerce market is expected to grow 12.9% annually over the next three years and is expected to reach C$55 billion in sales by 2020. In 2016, one-third of the total online sales in Canada occurred on websites based in the U.S.

Stamps.com's eBook is particularly helpful to those U.S.-based online retailers who are looking to expand their international footprint outside of the United States.

"We continue to witness explosive growth in the international e-commerce market," said Stamps.com Chairman and CEO Ken McBride. "As the demand for American products increases, U.S. online merchants have a tremendous opportunity to start selling to international markets, especially Canada. With several USPS international mailing and shipping options to choose from, Stamps.com is well equipped to handle this growing demand for cross-border delivery."

The new eBook includes information on:

Key reasons to expand business in Canada

How to evaluate carriers on international shipping costs and delivery times

Canadian duties, taxes and tariffs

Shipping tips for international e-commerce sellers

To download a free copy of the "How To Ship To Canada With The USPS" eBook, visit:

http://www.stamps.com/whitepapers/how-to-ship-to-canada-with-usps-guide.pdf