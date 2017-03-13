Stanbridge University Opens First Synthetic Surgical Canine Cadaver Lab for Veterinary Technician Training on the West Coast

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Stanbridge University has opened a new Synthetic Canine Cadaver Lab with SynDaver Surgical Canines from SynDaver™ Labs. Stanbridge is the first institution on the West Coast to provide students in its Associate of Science in Veterinary Technology degree program with the ability to learn with synthetic cadavers.

The iPad controlled cadavers feature life-like muscles, bones, organs, range of motion, and functions such as breathing, bleeding, urination, and arterial pulsing. Stanbridge students use these models to learn skills including suturing, venipuncture, intravenous and urinary catheterization, intubation, cystocentesis, dentistry, and stomach tube placement.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Stanbridge University and expand the use the SynDaver Synthetic Cadavers to more veterinary technician students in the nation," stated Dr. Christopher Sakezles, President of SynDaver Labs. "Our mission is to provide valuable and repeatable learning tools for students. We're excited to have Stanbridge working with us to achieve this goal."

Dr. Natalie Noll, DVM, Director of the Veterinary Technology program at Stanbridge stated, "The true value these interactive models provide our students is the ability to practice essential skills, not only visually, but repeatedly in a safe environment."

"I am exceedingly impressed by Stanbridge University's dedication to providing its students with the state-of-the-art teaching resources," stated Dr. Peter Weinstein, DVM, Executive Director of the Southern California Veterinary Medical Association. "The willingness of the leadership to think outside of the box means that the graduates from this program will have experiences rarely found to be available in other programs."

In addition to the synthetic canine cadavers, students at Stanbridge train with the world's first high-fidelity, canine patient training simulator for veterinary technician training. Built by Dr. Daniel Fletcher, DVM, Ph.D. of Cornell University's College of Veterinary Sciences, the simulator replicates real-world patient care scenarios for students to practice making clinical decisions and learn from the results in real-time.

In 2016, Stanbridge opened one of the largest virtual reality labs in the U.S. for medical training featuring zSpace virtual reality (VR) computers. With over 1,000 3D, virtual-holographic models of animal anatomy, students can "lift" a model off of the screen and dissect parts for an immersive experience. Hundreds of animal anatomical structures, from body systems to cells, are available.

Stanbridge University also houses two fully-functional, surgical teaching clinics where students assist with live surgeries, and practice with real-world equipment for dental cleaning, microchipping, anesthesia, and x-rays.

To learn more about Stanbridge University and its programs, please visit www.stanbridge.edu.

About Stanbridge University

Founded in 1996, Stanbridge University offers specialized degrees at the Master, Bachelor, and Associate levels in the fields of Nursing and Allied Health. Stanbridge is based in Irvine, California with an annual enrollment of over 1,300 students.

