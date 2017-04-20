Stantec executives to hold first quarter 2017 conference call

EDMONTON, ALBERTA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Stantec (TSX:STN) (NYSE:STN) will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Bob Gomes, president and chief executive officer; and Dan Lefaivre, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM MDT (4:00 PM EDT) to discuss the first quarter results.

The conference call and slideshow presentation will be broadcast live and archived in their entirety in the Investors section of stantec.com. Participants wishing to listen to the call via telephone may dial in toll free at 1-866-222-0265 (Canada and United States) or 1-416-642-5209 (international). Please provide confirmation code 2887233 when prompted.

Stantec's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 10:30 AM MDT (12:30 PM EDT) at Stantec Centre (New York boardroom), 10160 - 112 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

About Stantec

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across 6 continents. Our work-engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, construction services, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation-begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. With a long-term commitment to the people and places we serve, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

