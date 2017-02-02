Stantec executives to hold fourth quarter and year-end 2016 conference call

EDMONTON, ALBERTA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - (TSX:STN) (NYSE:STN) Stantec will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2016 on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Bob Gomes, president and chief executive officer; and Dan Lefaivre, executive vice president and chief financial officer; will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM MST (4:00 PM EST) to discuss Stantec's fourth quarter and year-end performance.

The conference call and slideshow presentation will be broadcast live and archived in their entirety in the Investors section of stantec.com. Participants wishing to listen to the call via telephone may dial in toll free at 1-866-222-0265 (Canada and United States) or 416-642-5209 (international). Please provide confirmation code 8719872 when prompted.

About Stantec

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across six continents. Our work-engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through design, construction, and commissioning-begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. With a long-term commitment to the people and places we serve, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Design with community in mind