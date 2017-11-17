Stantec Tower Grows Closer to Tallest Building in Western Canada With Topping-Off of Commercial Level

Commercial level topping off makes way for SKY Residences construction

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) - ICE District Properties Joint Venture is pleased to announce its latest construction milestone with the official topping-off of the commercial level of Stantec Tower, located on the corner of 102 Street and 103 Ave in Edmonton.

Today's event marks a long-standing tradition of celebrating the completion of a structural phase of the building. After 18 months of planning, the two-meter commercial level pour is now complete - a process requiring a 30-hour continuous pour.

Once complete, the much-anticipated high-rise will be the tallest building in western Canada, introducing another construction 'first' for Edmonton. Stantec Tower is the first in the city to incorporate an above ground transfer slab, stabilizing the building with 1,580,000 pounds of reinforced steel. With the enormity of the structure, the building also requires four-500,000-pound structural steel outriggers (trusses) to engage exterior columns for further stabilization. The tower is currently at half its height, and will stand 251 metres tall when complete.

"This commercial level topping-off is an important milestone that recognizes the extensive work and meticulous planning that has gone into Stantec Tower," said Glen Scott, president of Katz Group Real Estate. "It is an honour to be a part of a project that will shape the city of Edmonton and be an exemplary contribution to Edmonton's skyline."

Stantec Tower will be home to commercial development and mixed-use workplaces, multi-family residences and retail space. SKY Residences condominiums will stand atop the commercial level to complete the remaining 37 floors of the tower. SKY Residences is now open to the public for viewing at the ICE District Presentation Centre.

"The topping off is a significant milestone for both Stantec and ICE District," said Gord Johnston, incoming chief executive officer, Stantec. "This pour, at the 30th storey, represents a feat of engineering and architecture which demonstrates the creativity that our Stantec employees bring to work in serving our communities every day. Stantec's roots are firmly planted in Edmonton and we look forward to moving into our new home next year."

Expected completion of Stantec Tower is 2018 with Stantec Inc. to be one of the first residents in the building. SKY Residences will be ready for occupancy in 2019.

In addition to Stantec employees and SKY Residences' occupants, the tower is over 90 per cent leased and will be comprised of PwC, Dentons, DLA Piper and more.

For more information and updates on ICE District, visit www.icedistrict.com.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).

About Stantec

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across 6 continents. We collaborate across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resource, environmental, water, and infrastructure projects to life. Our work-engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, construction services, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation-begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships.

Our local strength, knowledge, and relationships, coupled with our world-class expertise, have allowed us to go anywhere to meet our clients' needs in more creative and personalized ways. With a long-term commitment to the people and places we serve, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.