Staples Business Advantage Launches Classroom Makeover Contest

Call for Entries: Winning Classroom Will Receive $20,000 Transformation

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Staples Business Advantage ( NASDAQ : SPLS), the business-to-business division of Staples, Inc., is giving one deserving classroom an extreme makeover valued at $20,000. Together with vendor partners, Staples Business Advantage will make over a school classroom comprising of new classroom furniture, school supplies and learning accessories from brands including Ergotron, 3M, Newell Office Products and Safco.

Starting today, the contest is open to all publicly-funded elementary or secondary schools and independent elementary or secondary schools across the country (excluding Quebec). To be eligible, an employee of the school (teacher or principal) must submit a photo along with a brief description of the classroom in need of a makeover online at staplesbusinessadvantage.ca/classmakeover. The contest runs from February 1 - March 10, 2017.

"Everything inside a classroom can impact the way kids learn, and we would love to help a deserving classroom improve its space," said Scott D'Cunha, vice president of marketing, eCommerce & communications at Staples Business Advantage. "We know that design has an impact on productivity and engagement in the workplace and believe that this translates into the classroom. Our hope is to contribute to a positive learning experience by creating an inspirational environment equipped with the latest products and technology.

Deadline for entries is 11:59 (EST) on March 10th. For official contest rules and to learn more, visit staplesbusinessadvantage.ca/classmakeover.