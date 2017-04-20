Star Navigation Announces Multi-year Agreement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA)(CSE:SNA.CN)(OTCBB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has extended its relationship with STAR's Man Machine Interface Division ("STAR-MMI ™") through a multi-year agreement for the repair and maintenance of U.S. Navy TFEL multi-function displays.

This agreement covers all maintenance work on existing displays used on P3 maritime aircraft directly supported by the OEM until 2020.

This extension results from a very good relationship having been developed between the companies over the past years during which STAR maintained the displays under ad-hoc purchase orders. It also illustrates the ability of STAR to support a major avionics player, with the added benefit of direct Canadian content.

In addition, two other major aerospace companies have shipped similar displays to STAR for repair under specific purchase orders. Star is actively pursuing maintenance, repair and upgrade business with operators and integrators in order to develop this business together with the STAR-A.D.S. ® activities.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. It is the first system in the world to feature in-flight data-analysis, monitoring and diagnostics with a real-time connection between aircraft and ground. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

