Star Wars Comic Books For Younger Readers Coming To IDW Publishing

Disney Licensed Publishing and IDW Media Holdings Combine Forces For New All-Ages Star Wars Comics

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Just announced on the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel at STAR WARS CELEBRATION in Orlando, Disney Licensed Publishing, an imprint of Disney Book Group, LLC, has granted IDW Publishing, a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings ( OTCQX : IDWM), the license to create and publish new Star Wars comic books aimed at younger readers.

"Lucasfilm is thrilled to expand our relationship with the talented and creative folks at IDW to bring Star Wars comics to kids," said Michael Siglain, Creative Director of Lucasfilm Publishing. "IDW has an incredible pedigree of talent, and we look forward to working with them on the creation of these fun, action-packed adventures that span the entire Star Wars saga."

The launch title, Star Wars Adventures, is timed for Fall 2017, and part of the "Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi" publishing program, which will release an exciting array of content leading-up to the next cinematic chapter in the ongoing space saga.

IDW's Chief Creative Officer, Chris Ryall, said "IDW has long sought to offer the next generation of comic book fans ample reading choices, and being able to provide Star Wars comics aimed directly at that audience is a massive thrill. Disney has been a great collaborator with us and we're very excited to delve into this particular corner of the galaxy."

This new deal between Disney Licensed Publishing and IDW will build upon the already strong relationship they share, having previously published reprint Star Wars content in a variety of formats such as Micro Collectors Fun Packs, and the award-winning Artist's Editions. In addition, a series of new collections of classic Star Wars newspaper strips will be available beginning in May.

Storyline details and creative teams for Star Wars Adventures will be made public in a future announcement.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery.

IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands, including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel by bestselling sci-fi author William Gibson.

IDW Publishing is also home to the acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based on the bestseller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett.

About Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

