Star Yield Managers Trust Announces Changes to Management of Aston Hill Portfolio

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) -

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., the administrator (the "Administrator") of Star Yield Managers Trust (the "Fund"), has received notice from LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. ("LOGiQ") that Ben Cheng, the lead manager of the Fund's Aston Hill Portfolio (the "Aston Hill Portfolio"), has taken a leave of absence and during such time has ceased to be involved in investment management activities for the Aston Hill Portfolio. During Mr. Cheng's leave of absence, LOGiQ investment managers Sandy Liang CFA and Barry Morrison CFA have jointly assumed direct management of the Aston Hill Portfolio. Mr. Liang has 25 years' experience in credit and equity investments. He joined LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ Inc."), formerly Aston Hill Financial Inc. ("Aston Hill"), in 2011 following senior roles at BMO Capital, Scotia Capital and New York based hedge fund Cobalt Capital. Mr. Morrison joined LOGiQ Inc. when it acquired his investment management firm Morrison Williams in 2011. Prior to the formation of Morrison Williams, Mr. Morrison held senior positions with BGH Investment Management and Dominion Life Assurance.

In accordance with the Fund's declaration of trust, the Administrator believes that Sandy Liang and Barry Morrison are suitable replacements for Ben Cheng as lead manager of the Aston Hill Portfolio going forward.

LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. is the entity resulting from the amalgamation of Aston Hill Asset Management Inc., the predecessor portfolio manager of the Aston Hill Portfolio, and Aston Hill Capital Markets Inc. LOGiQ was formed in connection with the completion of the December 2016 transaction between LOGiQ Asset Management Inc., formerly Aston Hill Financial Inc., and the vendors of Front Street Capital 2004 and Tuscarora Capital Inc. to combine their respective companies, creating a new, leading independent asset management firm.