Star Yield Managers Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Star Yield Managers Trust (TSX:XYM.UN) announced today a cash distribution for the month of March. Unitholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017, will receive a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit, payable on or about March 14, 2017.

Further information about Star Yield Managers Trust can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under "Closed-End Funds".