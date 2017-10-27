SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, provider of the World's Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today enhanced integration features to their enterprise-level communications system, StarContactTM.

StarContactTM is an innovative cloud solution that enables elevated customer communications and support and seamlessly integrates with Salesforce. The advanced call analytics provide key insights that allow businesses to allocate resources properly in order to create the ultimate collaboration between internal teams and customers. This tool extends the reach and functionality of phone systems while empowering businesses to fully automate their entire customer life cycle.

StarContactTM integrates with Salesforce by leveraging Star2Star's unique approach to systems integration, which utilizes rapid integration stacks that share data with the Salesforce REST API. StarContactTM is optimized for the user experience and allows complete customization.

"We are proud to deliver another solution that generates a deeper level of success for our enterprise-level customers," said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. "StarContact's robust features and Salesforce integration provides businesses with customer-driven intelligence that increases overall satisfaction and productivity."

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.