SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, provider of the World's Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, today announced their recently deployed integration between StarSystem™ Hybrid and Domino's Pizza Chain PULSE™ Franchise Office System.

Domino's is well-known for fast and trackable deliveries with their Pizza Tracker tool. To maintain data accuracy across multiple franchises and and high-volume delivery demands, Domino's needed a way to integrate their communications systems with their delivery tracking data provided by PULSE™. Star2Star's Professional Services team stepped in leveraging their unique, rapid development communications enablement platform, StarPaaS, to build an integration between StarSystem™ Hybrid and PULSE™. The integration enabled a serial data stream and more efficient inbound calling, including Caller ID for screen displays. When an order is placed over Domino's IP phones, Star2Star's system is able to provide PULSE™ with important caller information that enables better customer service and increased sales. Star2Star offers this unique benefit in addition to offering a complete suite of Unified Communications productivity features such as integrated voice, fax, chat, video, mobile, and line pooling that helps stores reduce costs.

"We are excited to unveil this integration between the StarSystem™ Hybrid and PULSE™ Franchise Office System," said Michelle Accardi, President at Star2Star Communications. "With our unique rapid integration StarPaaS technology and our world class Professional Services team, we are able to quickly create unique mission-critical applications for our customers, allowing them to do business more efficiently and enhance their customers' experiences."

