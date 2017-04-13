Star2Star Named Internet Telephony's Unified Communications Product of the Year

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution, today announced that the company is a winner of the 2017 Internet Telephony Magazine's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award. The award honors the best, most innovative unified communications products and solutions released in the last twelve months as judged by the editors of TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"It's an honor to win this award again this year," said David Portnowitz, CMO at Star2Star. "We recognize that unified communications is the future of business, and we continually strive to provide our customers with the most robust and cost effective feature suite. This award truly validates what we've accomplished over the past 11 years," he continued.

Star2Star is a leading innovator in the Unified Communications industry and continues to champion advanced technologies. In the last 12 months, the company has released several major products, and additional solutions are planned for 2017.

About Star2Star

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by Infonetics as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star Communications solutions are sold globally through a diversified network of partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers and certified installing dealers. Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large national chains with multi-location footprints.

