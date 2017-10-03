Star2Star Partners With VeloCloud To Deliver The Ultimate Hosted Service

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, provider of the World's Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today a partnership with VeloCloud, the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company and industry-leader in SD-WAN solutions.

As the innovative pioneer of the first Hybrid Architecture with a voice-optimized SD-WAN, Star2Star provides the industry's most robust Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform. StarSystem Hosted is the first fully hosted UC platform that offers robust features without sacrificing Quality of Service (QoS) or reliability when coupled with VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN.

StarSystem Hosted is enhanced by leveraging VeloCloud SD-WAN to improve network performance over private, broadband, and LTE. VeloCloud technology extends several benefits into StarSystem, including software-defined control of bandwidth allocation and improved performance of applications. These enhancements deliver increased value to the StarSystem Hosted solution, enabling it to maintain the same quality, performance, reliability and security as Star2Star's acclaimed voice-optimized hybrid solution.

"We are excited to provide our partners with another robust solution that meets the demands of businesses that care about call quality and reliability," said Michelle Accardi, President of Star2Star Communications. "Customers will benefit greatly from the level of control VeloCloud SD-WAN offers, and this partnership will help us deliver an even more user-centric experience to those customers that require more than our standard voice-optimized hybrid features."

"Star2Star Communications delivers uniquely innovative voice and unified communications solutions and an exceptional dedication to customer service and support," said Michael Wood, VP of worldwide marketing for VeloCloud. "Integration with VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN is increasing this focus on quality, security, performance and reliability with a combined solution that is secure, transport agnostic, and cloud-delivered."

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.