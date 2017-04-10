Star2Star Recognized in CRN's 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, the world leader in Hybrid Cloud Communications, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Star2Star a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide for the fourth straight year.

This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors who provide products and services through the IT channel. The annual 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies who offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. The guide highlights service providers, infrastructure providers and master agents whose telecom, cloud and connectivity offerings help partners navigate and succeed in the age of IT-Telecom convergence.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based upon investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"We're honored to be named in the guide again this year," said David Portnowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Star2Star. "The 5-star rating is especially important to us since we've always been 100% focused on the channel. It's what separates us from the competition, and it's what drives our decision making every day," he continued.

Star2Star's award-winning Channel Partner Program provides 360-degree support that starts with sales and technical training for new partners and continues with an innovative co-op marketing program with best-in-class partner support.

About Star2Star: Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large global chains with multi-location footprints.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by Infonetics as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

