Star2Star Wins 2016 Cloud Computing Excellence Award

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution, today announced that the company is a winner of the 2016 Cloud Computing Excellence Award.

The Cloud Computing Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, honors vendors who have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

"We are the pioneers of hybrid cloud communications, and we're pleased that the industry is acknowledging it as a superior architecture" said David Portnowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Star2Star. "We started off ahead of the curve with our innovative hybrid cloud-based unified communications solution, and we've never looked back," he continued.

Star2Star launched the concept of Hybrid Architecture more than ten years ago. The Star2Star architecture combines the best aspects of both cloud-based and premise-based Unified Communications systems. Since its introduction, the company has continually improved and expanded their product portfolio as part of their complete, end-to-end solution.

About Star2Star:

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging, and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by Infonetics as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star Communications solutions are sold globally through a diversified network of partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers and certified installing dealers. Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large national chains with multi-location footprints.

