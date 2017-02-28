Star2Star's Contact Center Named A CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Winner

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, developers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution, today announced that the company's StarCenter contact center was named as a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine.

The CUSTOMER Products of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. The award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

"This award is the latest in a long series of wins for Star2Star", said Graham Potter, Chief Product Officer. "StarCenter has continued to evolve since its initial launch. Over the years, we've added significant new features to improve performance and to provide system administrators with the tools they need to get the most out of their contact centers," he continued.

StarCenter is a full-featured contact center, based on Star2Star's Hybrid Architecture. It is available as an optional service for Star2Star customers of any size. Currently, StarCenter is provided as a service, so it does not require any additional hardware or software which allows it to be easily added to any existing Star2Star customers.

About Star2Star Communications:

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by Infonetics as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star Communications solutions are sold globally through a diversified network of partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers and certified installing dealers. Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large national chains with multi-location footprints.

