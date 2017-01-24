Star2Star's Hybrid Architecture Named Internet Telephony's Product of the Year

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution, today announced that the company is a winner of the 2017 Internet Telephony Magazine's Product of the Year Award. The award honors companies that have developed the most innovative and highest quality IP Communications products and services. This is Star2Star's eleventh consecutive win!

"We're very pleased to have won this award each and every year we've been in business," said David Portnowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Star2Star. "This award is as much about innovation as it is about ongoing quality, and it is very gratifying to be recognized for both aspects of our business," he continued.

Star2Star pioneered the concept of a Hybrid Architecture more than ten years ago. Since then, the company has continued to improve and expand their product portfolio as part of their complete, end-to-end solution.

About Star2Star:

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by Infonetics as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star Communications solutions are sold globally through a diversified network of partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers and certified installing dealers. Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large national chains with multi-location footprints.

