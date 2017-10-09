Star2Star's Ken Miller Recognized On CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" List

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, providers of the World's Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ken Miller, Senior Channel Development Manager as one of 100 People You Don't Know But Should in the IT channel for 2017.

CRN compiles this annual list based upon feedback from solution providers and industry executives. These honorees are labeled as devoted individuals who strive to create, promote, and manage programs and policies that drive the IT channel forward.

"They may not often share the spotlight with more high-profile channel figures, but the difference they make is irrefutable," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company.

"We are so proud of Ken for receiving this honor," said Michelle Accardi, Star2Star's President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Ken continues to exemplify the dedication needed in order to increase partner/customer satisfaction while expanding channel outreach. His contributions continue to help drive our explosive growth."

Since Miller joined Star2Star in 2014, he has tirelessly driven recruitment efforts in the channel partner space. His efforts have helped Star2Star secure numerous outstanding partners and customers throughout the country. Ken notes, "I feel honored and grateful to be recognized this year. I am fully dedicated to partner success and customer satisfaction, and it feels amazing to be a part of this elite group."

The 2017 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/100people.

About Star2Star

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.