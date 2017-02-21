Star2Star's Michelle Accardi Named A 2017 CRN Channel Chief

SARASOTA, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Star2Star Communications, developers of the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution, today announced that Star2Star's President and Chief Revenue Officer, Michelle Accardi, has been named to the prestigious list of the 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs. This is her third consecutive appearance on the prestigious list.

The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel, and have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategies, and helping to advance the channel as a whole. They excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"I am honored to be on this list for the third consecutive time. We just wrapped up a record-breaking year, and we're poised for even bigger things in 2017. We have the products, talent, and resources to ensure another outstanding year ahead," said Mrs. Accardi.

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Star2Star:

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications delivers the World's Leading Hybrid Cloud Communications Solution. Star2Star's award winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies.

Star2Star unifies customers' voice, video, fax, instant messaging and presence management into a single, easy-to-use system. The company has one of the highest long-term customer retention rates in the industry at 99.85% and has been recently recognized by numerous leading analysts.

In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 six times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, as well as in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

Star2Star Communications solutions are sold globally through a diversified network of partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers and certified installing dealers. Star2Star systems are used by hundreds of thousands of business users, including many large national chains with multi-location footprints.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130840/Images/michelle-accardi-Headshot-131bf03ff8bd90b9902df24a7bb723a7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130840/Images/channel_chiefs_award_2017_R-8e32f3d6e3f7a41fa2796510e2453147.jpg