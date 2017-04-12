Starkey Hearing Foundation Co-founders Bill and Tani Austin Have a Presidential Week

Starkey Hearing Foundation teams up with President George W. Bush on a hearing mission in Africa and attends President Bill Clinton's health summit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Starkey Hearing Foundation Co-founders Bill and Tani Austin took part in philanthropic initiatives both domestic and abroad last week. On Thursday, George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States, and First Lady Laura Bush, took part in the first-ever Starkey Hearing Foundation mission in Namibia. On Monday, Mr. Austin introduced Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, at the Clinton Foundation's Health Matters Annual Activation Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas, which brought together leaders to discuss solutions to improve health care across America.

At the Namibia hearing mission, President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush joined Starkey Hearing Foundation along with Her Excellency Madame Monica Geingos, First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, and the Namibia Ministry of Health and Social Services to give the gift of hearing to 60 individuals with hearing loss. The recipients, primarily children ages 5 to 14, were fit with complimentary, customized digital hearing devices from Starkey Hearing Foundation's team of audiologists and experts.

"We are grateful for the work of Starkey Hearing Foundation and for the opportunity to participate in their hearing mission in Namibia. Together we are dedicated to improving lives here in Africa and around the world," said Holly Kuzmich, executive director of the George W. Bush Institute.

The Clinton Health Maters Initiative (CHMI) assembled global leaders at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum to take part in productive conversations aimed at improving American health and reducing health inequality gaps. Mr. Austin attended the conference with Mrs. Austin, where he had the honor of introducing President Bill Clinton to the attendees of the sixth annual summit.

"I'm a firm believer that alone we can't do much, together we can change the world -- which is why this summit today is so important," Austin said in his speech. "By bringing together leaders working in health care, technology, business, education, sports and government, we can build comprehensive solutions that give all people across the United States and around the globe the chance to live healthier, happier, longer lives."

Starkey Hearing Foundation has been a long-time supporter of both the Clinton Foundation and the George W. Bush Institute. President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton have participated in numerous international hearing missions and have attended and supported Starkey Hearing Foundation's annual So the World May Hear Awards Gala, which raises funds to deliver the gift of hearing to those in need across the globe.

