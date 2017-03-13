Starkey Hearing Foundation Teams Up With NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill and Front Row Motorsports

It takes seconds to change a life

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Starkey Hearing Foundation is excited to announce that they are teaming up with Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to #RaceforChange on March 19 at Phoenix International Raceway for the Camping World 500.

"We're proud to help create awareness of Starkey Hearing Foundation and their mission to share the gift of hearing," says Cassill. "We encourage NASCAR fans to protect their hearing health and learn more about Starkey Hearing Foundation."

To help spread the word about Starkey Hearing Foundation's global efforts to change lives through sustainable hearing health programs, Cassill will be driving a car featuring Starkey Hearing Foundation signage during Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Additionally, online fans will have a chance to be part of the #RaceforChange all week by following Starkey Hearing Foundation, Front Row Motorsports and Landon Cassill on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or by visiting starkeyhearingfoundation.org.

Learn more about Starkey Hearing Foundation's "So the World May Hear" mission here.

About Starkey Hearing Foundation

Starkey Hearing Foundation, a charity founded by William F. Austin, gives the gift of hearing to people in need in the U.S. and around the world. Disabling hearing loss affects more than 360 million people, including 32 million children, yet many do not have access to the hearing devices that improve lives and promote understanding. The Foundation focuses on hearing health care, education and support. The Foundation has cared for more than 1.1 million patients and provided approximately 1.9 million hearing devices in more than 100 countries. Connect with Starkey Hearing Foundation on Facebook and Twitter, or visit www.starkeyhearingfoundation.org.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the premier division of NASCAR competition. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by Tennessean Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries, the No. 34 of Landon Cassill and the No. 38 of David Ragan, from its Statesville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team's partnership base includes organizations such as Ford Motor Company, Love's Travel Stops and CSX Transportation. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on Twitter at @Team_FRM and on Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/13/11G132900/Images/2017_Cup_Car_Layout_SHF_copy-b95e081f8774bcbaaded8f2989d6c890.jpg