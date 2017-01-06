Starkey Hearing Technologies Hosts Veterans At New Year's Day Game

Minnesota company rounds out season of giving with special football experience

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Earlier this week, Starkey® Hearing Technologies, the only American-owned and -operated hearing aid manufacturer, had the privilege of hosting a group of local U.S. veterans at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings® versus Chicago Bears® game. The veterans and their guests joined Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Audiology Officer Sara Burdak at Starkey Hearing Technologies' U.S. Bank Stadium Turf Suite.

"It was a true honor to host this wonderful group of veterans, and it meant so much that they chose to spend their New Year's Day with us," Burdak said. "Supporting and giving back to those who have served our country is an important part of Starkey Hearing Technologies' core values."

Guests included servicemen and women from the Navy, Army, Marines and Air Force who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan. In attendance were: Korean War veteran James Blake of the U.S. Army; Captain Arvin Chauncey, a Navy pilot who spent nearly six years as a P.O.W. in Vietnam; Lt. Colonel Elmer Eckart, a pilot in the Army Air Corps (today known as the Air Force) during World War II; Navy veteran Greg Knott, who served on the USS Enterprise during Vietnam; Honor Flight Twin Cities Director and Vietnam Army veteran Jerry Kyser; Master Chief Petty Officer Keith Lorensen, a survivor of the USS Cole attack; Korean War veteran William Sorenson, a Purple Heart recipient; World War II veteran, Hartley Story, a stateside pilot during World War II; Story's son Vietnam veteran Kevyn Story; and Navy veterans Dave and Rhonda Nygaard.

The group was also visited by Pro Football Hall of Famer®, Minnesota Vikings legend and Starkey Hearing Foundation friend, Carl Eller, who stopped by to thank the veterans for their service. "These are the guys that built our country, and what Starkey is doing for these guys -- it's great to be able to give back. It is such an honor to be in their presence," Eller said at the game.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson also stopped by the suite to pay their respects and take a few photos with the noble servicemen.

The New Year's Day game followed Starkey Hearing Technologies' charitable initiatives in December including: setting up its third annual Wish Tree in support of the Angel Foundation, the Mendota Heights-based non-profit that provides emergency financial assistance, education and support for adults with cancer and their families; hosting a MobilePack™ event for Feed My Starving Children® where employees packed more than 54,000 meals for malnourished children around the world; sponsoring 1,500 wreaths at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day; and donating over 400 turkeys to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, which serves families in the Glencoe, Minnesota and Hutchinson, Minnesota areas. Starkey Hearing Technologies' is also working with Make-A-Wish® Minnesota to grant the 2017 wishes of 10 local children and teens who are suffering from cancer or other life-threatening medical conditions.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded in 1967, the company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands -- Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. As the only American owned and operated provider of hearing technologies, Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to support veterans and active military service personnel with the best in American innovation, including a suite of revolutionary hearing technologies and other resources. Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 4,800 people and operates 21 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/6/11G126709/Images/VeteransGroupshot-76cd4be1021a8db998e75900d91becc6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/6/11G126709/Images/CarlEller_Veterans-80e350b7a139b8c089fbed11b7747e82.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/6/11G126709/Images/CordarrellePatterson_vets-80885a3a2795805e9dc29dcc3ac5ff1f.jpg