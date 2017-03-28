Starkey Hearing Technologies, Platinum Level American Academy of Audiology Sponsor, Attends AudiologyNOW!

Leading American-owned and American-operated hearing aid manufacturer to host key audiology student sessions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Starkey® Hearing Technologies is pleased to be a leading industry supporter of audiology students and faculty. A Platinum Level Sponsor of the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), we are excited to announce our involvement in AudiologyNOW! in Indianapolis on April 5-8. Starkey Hearing Technologies will host audiology student events, three seminars for professionals and lead a unique panel on humanitarian efforts in hearing healthcare.

"We're proud to support our industry and the audiology profession at AudiologyNOW! and connect with industry professionals and audiology students who are embarking on their career," Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Audiology Officer Sara Burdak said. "For us, this year's conference is really about looking towards the future of hearing technology and helping audiology students by acting as a resource for them as they propel forward in their careers. We were honored to sponsor the Fellows-In-Training (FITT) Student AN! Grant for 20 students earlier this year, and we are looking forward to reconnecting with our student and faculty colleagues at the AudiologyNOW! conference during which we will present on innovative audiology research and product features."

Starkey Hearing Technologies leadership and staff in attendance will include Chief Audiology Officer Sara Burdak, Au.D.; Senior Vice President Brandon Sawalich; Executive Vice President of Operations Chris Hillman; Executive Vice President of North American Sales Steve Richards; Senior Manager of Audiology Research Jason Galster, Ph.D., CCC-A, FAAA; Manager of University and Government Training Carolyn Pinkerton, Au.D.; Director of Education and Training Michelle Hicks, Ph.D.; and research and education and training audiologists Justin Burwinkel, Luis Camacho and Krishna Rodemerk.

Starkey Hearing Technologies will be sponsoring the Cheers for Ears Student Academy of Audiology event as well as the SAA Conference held on Saturday. Audiologist Carolyn Pinkerton will also lead a special presentation and panel discussion on humanitarian efforts.

Below is a more detailed list of key Starkey Hearing Technologies AudiologyNOW! events:

Cheers for Ears (Open to all students)

Punch Bowl Social

Wednesday, April 5, 8 - 11:00 p.m.

SAA Humanitarian Panel

Convention Center - Room 136

Thursday, April 6, 1:45 - 3:00 p.m.

If All You Have Is a Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Nail: New Approaches for Audiology Research

Convention Center - Room 234/235

Friday, April 7, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Product Theater Novel Technologies

Convention Center - Exhibit Hall, Product Theater Arena

Friday, April 7, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Acceptable Hearing Aid Delay as a Function of Signal-to-Noise Ratio

Convention Center - Room 133

Friday, April 7, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Learn more about Starkey Hearing Technologies products, research, professional services and education and training opportunities, please visit www.starkeypro.com.

To learn more about Starkey Hearing Technologies programs for audiology students and faculty, please visit StarkeyUniversity.com.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded in 1967, the company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands -- Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. As the only American owned and operated provider of hearing technologies, Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to support veterans and active military service personnel with the best in American innovation, including a suite of revolutionary hearing technologies and other resources. Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 5,000 people, operates 21 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.