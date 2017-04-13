Starkey Hearing Technologies Sponsors Eden Prairie Community Foundation's EP Gives

Global hearing technology company proudly sponsors local community organization

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Starkey® Hearing Technologies is proud to be the title sponsor for Eden Prairie Community Foundation's spring gala, EP Gives, on April 29. The gala, built around the spirit of "we do better together," brings people together to celebrate the philanthropic efforts of the past year and help raise funds for the foundation's ongoing work in philanthropy, collaboration and leadership within Eden Prairie.

"As a part of the Eden Prairie community, we are proud to sponsor the Eden Prairie Community Foundation's EP Gives event," Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Philanthropy Officer Tani Austin said. "The foundation works hard to make Eden Prairie a better place to live, work and thrive in so many ways. Providing grants to nonprofits and agencies such as the local food shelf or fire department, serving as the fiscal sponsor to key groups and organizations that need help with community projects, inspiring youth, encouraging volunteerism and serving as a leader for community good -- we are honored to help fulfill their contributions."

EP Gives takes place at the Oak Ridge Hotel & Conference Center in Chaska, Minnesota, with events kicking off at 6 p.m. CST. The evening will include great food from award-winning chef Virgil Emmert, live music from The Dap Squad and a live auction benefiting the Eden Prairie Community Foundation.

To learn more about EP Gives or purchase tickets, please visit www.epcommunityfoundation.org.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded in 1967, the company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands -- Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. As the only American-owned and operated provider of hearing technologies, Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to support veterans and active military service personnel with the best in American innovation, including a suite of revolutionary hearing technologies and other resources. Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 5,000 people and operates 21 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.