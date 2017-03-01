Starkey Hearing Technologies Supports Hendrickson Foundation With Donation and Education

Global hearing technology company provides community support, and hearing health awareness and education

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Starkey® Hearing Technologies is proud to support the Hendrickson Foundation (HF) and their upcoming HF National Festival Supporting Athletes with Disabilities, which they are hosting with Sled Hockey, Special Hockey and Warrior Hockey. In addition to a donation to the Hendrickson Foundation, Starkey Hearing Technologies will host a hearing health education booth at the HF National Festival held in Blaine, Minnesota, March 3-5.

"We are proud to support the Hendrickson Foundation's work to help many men and women live richer, fuller lives through improved health and wellness, and social activity," Starkey Hearing Technologies Senior Vice President Brandon Sawalich said. "Like Starkey, the Hendrickson Foundation is dedicated to positively changing lives by helping connect individuals to their families and friends and by providing the opportunity to develop key life skills."

On Saturday, Starkey Hearing Technologies will educate hockey athletes and fans on hearing loss, hearing aids, and provide free earplugs to encourage hearing protection. Attendees can learn about Starkey Hearing Technologies' innovative technologies, the causes and consequences of hearing loss, and how to be proactive about long-term hearing health.

Hockey fans are also encouraged to download Starkey Hearing Technologies' free mobile app, SoundCheck. SoundCheck is a free sound level meter application and hearing screener that allows users to quickly measure the surrounding environmental noise levels and evaluate their own hearing to determine if a loss may be present. SoundCheck is available on the App Store and Google Play.

"We are honored to partner with Starkey Hearing in the first annual Hendrickson Foundation Festival," Darby Hendrickson, Minnesota Wild Assistant Coach and Hendrickson Foundation Executive Board Member said. "And, we have been so inspired by Starkey's support of veterans that we have decided to name the Warriors Championship Trophy the 'Starkey Cup' for 2017."

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded in 1967, the company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands -- Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. As the only American owned and operated provider of hearing technologies, Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to support veterans and active military service personnel with the best in American innovation, including a suite of revolutionary hearing technologies and other resources. Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 4,800 people and operates 21 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.

About the Hendrickson Foundation

The Hendrickson Foundation -- changing lives through hockey -- is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those with disabilities find joy in participating and competing in the sport of hockey. For more information, visit www.hendricksonfoundation.com.