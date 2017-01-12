Starkey Hearing Technologies to Launch Complete Ear Health Product Line

New product line seeks to improve overall hearing health and reduce the time individuals wait to address hearing issues

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - For the last 50 years, Starkey® Hearing Technologies, has been dedicated to providing the best hearing experience for hearing professionals and patients alike. From developing innovative hearing technologies to our global efforts on hearing loss education, tinnitus and overall hearing health, our goal is simple: help the world hear better to live better. Thus, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new Ear Health product line, which will be available for purchase by hearing professionals on Monday, January 16.

Designed specifically to help individuals take a proactive and empowered approach to ear care, Starkey Hearing Technologies Ear Health products offer solutions for ear wax, earaches, itchy ears, dry ears, and for protecting ears from damaging sounds. Sold directly in the hearing professional's office, these products will help professionals better serve their patients' overall ear health needs while also providing patients with easier, one-stop hearing healthcare.

"Our main goals with these products are two-fold -- help professionals better serve their patients and help patients take better care of their ears," Sara Burdak, Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Audiology Officer, said. "Ear wax, earaches, and irritated ears are all common ear issues for patients of all ages. By placing these products directly in the professional's office, there is no longer a need for a patient to make additional trips to buy over-the-counter ear health products. Also, we're creating an opportunity for professionals to help their patients become better educated about how to care for their ears, thereby improving long-term hearing health."

The complete line of Starkey Hearing Technologies Ear Health products include: Ear Wax Removal Drops, Ear Wax Removal Kit, All Natural Ear Wax Removal Drops, EarAche Drops, MiraCell® Ear Drops, Ear Drying Drops, EarPlanes® Ear Plugs, Soft Foam Ear Plugs and ClearEars® Ear Plugs.

Creating a more proactive hearing health approach

The Ear Health line also aims to reduce the amount of time a patient waits to address his/her hearing loss. By discussing general ear health issues like ear wax or hearing protection, professionals will be able to educate their patients on hearing loss and hearing aids sooner. Professionals will also be able to develop their patient base by encouraging current patients to tell their families and friends about the Ear Health products, which work for all ages and levels of hearing.

"It is our hope that we'll start to see more people take an earlier and more proactive approach to hearing health because of these products," Chris McCormick, Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Marketing Officer, said. "The products can create a positive trickle-down effect that results in improved ear care and earlier hearing loss treatment action."

To learn more about Starkey Hearing Technologies ear health products, visit www.earhealth.starkey.com or contact your Starkey sales representative.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company is recognized for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Founded in 1967, Starkey Hearing Technologies currently employs more than 4,800 people and operates 21 facilities and conducts business in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company develops, manufactures and distributes hearing aids via three distinct brands -- Audibel, NuEar and its original brand, Starkey. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.

