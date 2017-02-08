Bold Predictions Define Five Subcategories Within $74B Talent Acquisition Market and Map Upcoming Trends

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - The 2017 Talent Acquisition Brandscape Report™, released today by The Starr Conspiracy Intelligence Unit, takes a unique look at the $74 billion talent acquisition market, which took in 1 in 4 dollars invested across all of human capital management (HCM) technology companies during the past two years.

This report is the latest in a series of forward-looking analyses of HCM technology providers and the categories sought by HR buyers. The Starr Conspiracy, a strategic marketing and advertising firm specializing in enterprise software and service companies, defines five subcategories within talent acquisition in its latest report: candidate discovery, candidate connection, candidate management, candidate intelligence, and recruitment process outsourcing. The report also ranks brands in those subcategories by brand power and potential.

"Our extensive experience and primary research within the HCM space enable The Starr Conspiracy to accurately assess brand categories and predict how the talent acquisition market will continue to unfold," said Steve Smith, The Starr Conspiracy partner and chief of The Starr Conspiracy Intelligence Unit. "We've seen a record amount of venture capital pour into this critically important category because companies need, more than ever, to get it right when it comes to hiring the best talent."

The Starr Conspiracy Intelligence Unit's latest report declares that of the $4 billion invested in HR technology the past two years, $1 billion is going directly into talent acquisition.

"Talent acquisition is very different from other HR categories because the customers have large budgets and can easily justify buying multiple solutions for their organization to cut time out of the recruiting process to find top talent," Smith said. "Companies with clear, emotionally compelling, and direct messages are going to get the best customer traction in this extremely aggressive market."

Other recent brandscapes released by The Starr Conspiracy include: The 2016 Employee Engagement Vendor Brandscape Report™, The 2015 HCM for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) Vendor Brandscape Report™, and The 2015 HCM Vendor Brandscape Report™.

The 2017 Talent Acquisition Brandscape Report™ is available in The Starr Conspiracy's Lightpaper® format -- a unique interactive digital asset that killed the PDF white paper. Additionally, The Starr Conspiracy is hosting a public webinar about its Brandscape Report™ on Feb. 22 at noon Central time.

