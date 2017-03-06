The Starr Conspiracy Sponsors New Category at 2017 North American Employee Engagement Awards

Vendor of the Year Award Honors an Analytics Technology Company at June 8 Awards Ceremony in Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - The Starr Conspiracy, a strategic marketing firm focused on enterprise software and services companies in HR technology, proudly announces its sponsorship of the first-ever Vendor of the Year Award at this year's 2017 North American Employee Engagement Awards. The award will be presented at The Employee Engagement Awards & Conference, which will be held at The Morgan Manufacturing Innovation Lab in Chicago on June 8, 2017.

"We see how the focus on employee engagement is changing the way HR technology companies help their customers build strong cultures, create better workforces, and achieve greater business results," said Steve Smith, partner at The Starr Conspiracy. "We want to recognize a vendor that's leading the way."

The Vendor of the Year Award will honor the efforts and achievements of a vendor of technology, software, analytics or other solutions that helps its customers make employee engagement a priority. To participate, enter at https://useeawards.awardstage.com by Friday, April 7, 2017. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

The awards ceremony follows a daylong conference designed to share best practices in employee engagement. "We believe that The Starr Conspiracy is a perfect sponsor for these awards because of their expertise in employee engagement technology and their efforts to increase awareness about these solutions," said Matt Manners, CEO and founder of The Employee Engagement Awards.

For more information, call Matt Manners at 212-380-1246 or 44-0-7799876473. You can also email him at matt@ee-awards.com.

About The Starr Conspiracy

The Starr Conspiracy embraces the humanity in business to build brands that have emotional resonance. More than a global business-to-business marketing agency, we're a movement. We're changing the way technology companies view themselves, their customers, and the world. Unlike conventional agencies, we fuse advertising, technology, and advisory services in completely new ways -- ways that defy categorization and challenge the old-school agency structure. We are co-located in Fort Worth and San Francisco.

About the Employee Engagement Awards

The Employee Engagement Awards (EE Awards) is the first and only global, dedicated employee engagement awards and conference business. We believe in inspiring and educating people to remake the way organizations think about -- and engage -- people to achieve their purpose. The Employee Engagement Awards has awards programs running in North America, Australasia, South Africa, and the U.K. and Europe. Online at www.ee-awards.com.