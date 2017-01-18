Starrex Completes Restatements and Refilings

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - - Starrex International Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(CSE:STX.CN) previously announced that errors were discovered in certain previously filed financial statements and management discussion and analyses ("MD&As") and that the Company would be making restatements and re-filings. Errors were identified in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 2016 first quarter ended March 31, 2016 and in the MD&As for the year ended December 31, 2015 and for the 2016 first, second and third quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2016, respectively. Such errors related primarily to reconciliations between discontinued operations and continuing operations arising from the Company's decision in the second quarter of 2015 to divest two subsidiaries and the divestitures of those subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2015. In addition, some clerical errors were also identified.

The Company is pleased to announce that today it filed restated condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 2016 first quarter ended March 31, 2016 and corrected MD&As for the year ended December 31, 2015 and for each of the 2016 first, second and third quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2016, respectively, all of which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's profile.

The Company believes that, with today's filings, the Company has completed all of its anticipated restatements and re-filings.

