Starrex New Website: www.starrexintl.com

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Starrex International Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(CSE:STX.CN)(OTCQB:STXMF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new website: www.starrexintl.com and introduction of the new Starrex branding slogan: INNOVATIVE SERVICE SOLUTIONS.

Starrex is a provider of financial services to mortgage banks and purchasers of residential real estate.

Starrex expanded its ability to complete appraisals to 38 States in 2016. Property Interlink, LLC, www.propertyinterlink.com, the operating subsidiary, is a licensed appraisal management company ("AMC") providing evaluations of residential real estate. Appraisals in 2016 reached a cumulative high of 13,648 compared to 12,864 in 2015, an increase of 784, representing a 6 % increase from 2015, the first full year of operations.

Matt Hill, Chairman, President and CEO said: "We are proud to introduce our new branding slogan and logo reflecting the aggressive growth of Starrex with the ability to now complete appraisals in 38 States, increasing from just 9 States in 2015. This refreshed identity will serve us well as we expand our footprint into other mortgage service businesses while never losing sight of our primary objective: to provide client solutions and exceptional service."

Starrex shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange http://thecse.com using the symbol "STX", and on the OTC QB market http://www.otcmarkets.com/home in the United States using the symbol "STXMF".

