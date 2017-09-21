STARS to strand CEOs on mountaintop for CEO Rescue in the Rockies fundraiser

September 21, 2017 10:00 ET
Alberta-based CEOs hope to raise $400,000 for STARS in exchange for mountaintop rescueMedia Advisory & Photo Op
Alberta-based CEOs hope to raise $400,000 for STARS in exchange for mountaintop rescue
Media Advisory & Photo Op
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -
STARS provides specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients. Our physicians, nurses, paramedics and pilots work with a team of dedicated support staff and community partners to save lives. STARS has bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.
Angela CabucosBrookline Public Relations, Inc.403-560-4157acabucos@brooklinepr.comSTARS Media Line:1-866-966-8277mediainfo@stars.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds