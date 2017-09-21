STARS to strand CEOs on mountaintop for CEO Rescue in the Rockies fundraiser

WHAT: On Friday, September 29, the annual CEO Rescue in the Rockies for STARS fundraiser will return for its sixth year. This event will feature four prominent Alberta-based CEOs, from both Calgary and Edmonton, being airlifted by STARS air ambulance to a remote wilderness location where they will attempt to collect donations. Armed with their cell phone, wit and determination, each CEO will trade their typical business attire for a flight suit and spend the day conquering challenges until they reach a fundraising goal of $100,000 (per company). Only then can a CEO be 'rescued' by STARS from the mountaintop.

WHO: David Harris, President & CEO, AltaGas

Tim Harvie, President & CEO, Southbow Farming

Mark McNeill, President and CEO, Stream-Flo Industries Ltd. and Master Flo Valve Inc.

Quinn Holtby, Founder, President & CEO, Katch Kan

Andrea Robertson, President and CEO, STARS

Gurpreet Lail, Executive Director, Alberta, STARS

WHEN: Friday, September 29, 2017

9:30 - 9:55 a.m. - CEOs available for interviews at the Peace Bridge helipad prior to liftoff.

10:10 a.m. - Skids up, CEOs flown to mystery site in Kananaskis Country and challenge begins.

3:45 p.m. - CEOs return from mountaintop and available for interviews at the Peace Bridge helipad to discuss their experience in the wilderness and challenges completed.

5 - 9 p.m. - Post-rescue gala at Hotel Arts.

WHERE: There will be two interview and photo opportunities for media pre and post-CEO challenge.

Peace Bridge Helipad, Calgary, Alberta

7th St SW, north of 1 Avenue SW

*PHOTO OP: 10 a.m. - Witness influential CEOs as they are prepped by STARS crew and transported to the remote site via helicopter.