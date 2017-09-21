News Room
September 21, 2017 10:00 ET

STARS to strand CEOs on mountaintop for CEO Rescue in the Rockies fundraiser

Alberta-based CEOs hope to raise $400,000 for STARS in exchange for mountaintop rescue

Media Advisory & Photo Op

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -

WHAT: On Friday, September 29, the annual CEO Rescue in the Rockies for STARS fundraiser will return for its sixth year. This event will feature four prominent Alberta-based CEOs, from both Calgary and Edmonton, being airlifted by STARS air ambulance to a remote wilderness location where they will attempt to collect donations. Armed with their cell phone, wit and determination, each CEO will trade their typical business attire for a flight suit and spend the day conquering challenges until they reach a fundraising goal of $100,000 (per company). Only then can a CEO be 'rescued' by STARS from the mountaintop.
WHO: David Harris, President & CEO, AltaGas
Tim Harvie, President & CEO, Southbow Farming
Mark McNeill, President and CEO, Stream-Flo Industries Ltd. and Master Flo Valve Inc.
Quinn Holtby, Founder, President & CEO, Katch Kan
Andrea Robertson, President and CEO, STARS
Gurpreet Lail, Executive Director, Alberta, STARS
WHEN: Friday, September 29, 2017
9:30 - 9:55 a.m. - CEOs available for interviews at the Peace Bridge helipad prior to liftoff.
10:10 a.m. - Skids up, CEOs flown to mystery site in Kananaskis Country and challenge begins.
3:45 p.m. - CEOs return from mountaintop and available for interviews at the Peace Bridge helipad to discuss their experience in the wilderness and challenges completed.
5 - 9 p.m. - Post-rescue gala at Hotel Arts.
WHERE: There will be two interview and photo opportunities for media pre and post-CEO challenge.
Peace Bridge Helipad, Calgary, Alberta
7th St SW, north of 1 Avenue SW
*PHOTO OP: 10 a.m. - Witness influential CEOs as they are prepped by STARS crew and transported to the remote site via helicopter.
3:30 p.m. - Watch as the CEOs return from this day-long event via STARS helicopter.

STARS provides specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients. Our physicians, nurses, paramedics and pilots work with a team of dedicated support staff and community partners to save lives. STARS has bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

