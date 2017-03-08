StarTex Power Launches Hero Of The House Campaign

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - What does it take to be the "hero of the house?" That's the question StarTex Power is asking its customers as part of its newest campaign to promote energy conservation. The Texas retail electric provider has launched a contest, which will run on both Facebook and Twitter through March 31, 2017.

Anyone can contribute their best photos or videos and captions to demonstrate how they are the hero of their own home by conserving energy and doing their part to protect the planet. The top chosen entries will receive gift card prizes to Lowe's, Home Depot or another similar home improvement store. Entries must be received via Facebook or through Twitter using the hashtag #HeroOfTheHouse by the contest deadline.

To complement their campaign, StarTex Power also invites users to take their interactive quiz, which poses questions about daily household habits to identify energy-conscious users. The company will also host a Twitter chat from 2-3 pm CST on Wednesday, March 8. Interested participants can follow @StarTexPower to join the conversation by sharing life hacks and stories about how to create a cleaner, greener planet.

The contest and quiz helps illustrate easy ways people can conserve energy in the home that will help them save energy and cut down on energy costs. To take the quiz, go to http://blog.startexpower.com/are-you-a-true-hero-of-the-house/.

Texas users have alternative, renewable energy sources readily available to them through StarTex Power. Texas leads the nation in the production of wind power and StarTex Power makes it easy to switch energy plans.

StarTex Power is a subsidiary of Constellation. In 2015 Cogent Reports named StarTex Power (PUCT #10014) as one of the top four energy providers in Texas for brand trust. Visit www.startexpower.com for more information about energy options in Texas.

About Constellation