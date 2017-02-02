StartMonday and Atlas Hotels Start Now

Franchisee brings 47 UK properties onboard

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") is pleased to announce that UK-based Atlas Hotels will commence using its technology this week.

Atlas Hotels HR team now enjoys the ability to login and start using the novel technology to streamline the process of matching their next round of job-seekers to position openings using the 15-second videos, applicant tracking system, and careers-page solution provided by StartMonday.

Atlas is the first hotel group from StartMonday's agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, (Press Release January 16) to onboard this innovative human resource solution, with more hotels and groups slated to start implementing the solution every Monday for the next few months. Atlas Hotels has 47 franchised properties in their portfolio.

As stated previously, StartMonday is very pleased to have been selected to work with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, to help achieve the company's aim of recruiting the best possible talent to work within its hotels. Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson states, "We are working closely with Pippa Walker, Group People Manager, Atlas Hotels and we feel very confident that our system will work very effectively for her team. It's an intuitive platform for both employers and job seekers with plenty of ways for Atlas to promote and manage their brand and easy ways for candidates to apply from the web or from their smartphones. The system will be open to new client prospects as well as throughout the managed and franchised estates across IHG's six brands in Europe: Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, and Hotel Indigo.

About Atlas Hotels

Specialising in the operation of branded hotels, Atlas Hotels is an award-winning hotel company owning and operating 47 hotels in the United Kingdom. The company has a reputation for excellence in their field and are the UK's biggest franchisee of the Holiday Inn Express brand with properties in Scotland, England and Wales. Visit: http://www.atlashotels.co.uk.

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first -- making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) ( LSE : IHG) ( NYSE : IHG) (ADRs) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®. IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,100 hotels and more than 750,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,500 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world's first and largest hotel loyalty programme, with nearly 99 million members worldwide.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. Read our latest news and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

