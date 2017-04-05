StartMonday to Assist Germany's Eccos GmbH with HR Solution for Facilities and Services Sector

Eccos rapid growth and significant recruitment needs a perfect fit for innovation

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to assist Eccos GmbH ("Eccos") to select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions.

Eccos is focused on servicing the retail sector through the provision of logisitics and service expertise. They offer retailers tailored in-store and logistics solutions including incoming goods management, merchandise conditioning and placement, sorting, presentation, stocktaking, after-sales, décor and promotions. They further offer Facility Management services from repair and maintenance, cleaning, sanitary and electrical installations through to construction refurbishment services from demolition to store openings.

Of particular note, Eccos provides trained and motivated personnel in every aspect of customer-facing sales and relationship service areas. Headquartered in Dinslaken, Germany, Eccos GmbH is part of Servico Holding AG Dinslaken group, which, as part of the internationally operated Vebego group (a Dutch company with more than 45.000 employees and a total turnover of 1,080 m. Euro in 2014), operates throughout Germany within the service sector.

StartMonday Co-Founder and CEO, Ray Gibson comments, "We are extremely impressed by the dedication to excellence and professional approach the Eccos team has shown us. They are a company with a great demand for ongoing new hires, and the prospect to aid in streamlining their HR process is a great opportunity for us. We trust that as our relationship grows, we will have the occasion to present our solution to the other divisions of the group in order to maximize and leverage the power of the 15-second video as an organization-wide solution."

About Eccos GmbH

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) (XFRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first -- making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

