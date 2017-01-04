StartMonday Now Trading as 'JOB' on XETRA Platform in Germany

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Smart job recruitment tech firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) ( XETRA : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") is pleased to announce the recent update of its trading symbol in Germany. Trading of its common shares on the electronic trading platform XETRA® of the Frankfurt Exchange, formerly under the ticker symbol S56, has been changed to JOB. The national securities identifier (WKN) A2DF4H, and International Security Identification Number (ISIN) CA85572E1088 remain the same.

BankM - biw AG helped facilitate the updated XETRA® listing and continues to act as StartMonday's Designated Sponsor on the electronic trading platform. Designated Sponsors secure higher liquidity and better pricing by quoting binding bid/offer prices with a tight spread and enable trading on the electronic platform XETRA® of Deutsche Börse AG.

Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, "We are pleased to announce this update, as the new trading symbol, JOB, more accurately reflects our area of business and we trust this will have a positive impact by more readily attracting interest in our efforts. We look forward to a great 2017 for StartMonday and its partners."

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) ( XETRA : JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first -- making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

