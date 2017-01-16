StartMonday Profiles Hospitality Sector Engagements with IHG, Accor and citizenM

Agreements showcase platform flexibility

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) ( XETRA : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") has today announced new partnerships with several key hospitality partners.

StartMonday is very pleased to have been selected to work with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, to help achieve the company's aim of recruiting the best possible talent to work within its hotels. StartMonday has developed an intuitive app that can be downloaded from both Apple and Google Play stores as well as the company's website that lists available roles for potential colleagues across both the managed and franchised estates across IHG's six brands in Europe: Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, and Hotel Indigo.

Hazel Hogben, Head of HR, Hotel Operations, Europe at IHG states, "We are always keen to attract star talent to experience a rewarding career within our hotels and we believe the app that StartMonday has developed will make the recruitment process both seamless and efficient, but most importantly give us real insight into the talent we recruit, building even further on our credentials as a great place to work."

IHG scheduled UK trials of the app for January 2017, with the aim to roll-out the platform for their franchise hotels across Europe through the rest of the year.

It has been two years since citizenM started using StartMonday's mobile platform for hiring its employees. The group's hotels have been using this platform consistently for ongoing hires and the 15-second video also proved to be really helpful when two new hotels in London were launched. Thanks to StartMonday, new citizens are being found more easily.

A representative of citizenM notes: "citizenM always looks for the right personalities to join the team. StartMonday integrates perfectly with our online career page. The 15-second video gives us a great opportunity to look for personalities and individuals in different cultures and countries. The platform works great, and on top of that, StartMonday is always very positive and open minded for improvements towards our needs."

The Company was also engaged by Accor hotels to aid with the opening of a new Novotel property at Schiphol airport. To hire 60 people in a short time frame, Accor created a co-branded video promoting the 15-second video application process. As part of its service, StartMonday successfully managed the social media campaign to create applicant awareness. Watch the promotional video here: https://youtu.be/FQ7w86fZ1Xw.

Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, "The recent advances with these well-known hotel brands have moved us well beyond the development phase into successful real-world end user solutions. To-date, our concept has been extremely well received and our team has quickly reacted to requests for evolutionary innovation quickly and efficiently. We are very grateful to have the support of these important hospitality sector leaders, while we continue to look forward to increasing our visibility in the hotel industry. Recent meetings with franchise owners and operators have opened many new avenues, as these groups tend to also own significant operations with other hotel brands and in the food and beverage industry. We look forward to expanding our offering to suit the needs of an extensive list of global industry sectors that can benefit from a more modern and streamlined approach to talent acquisition."

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) ( LSE : IHG) ( NYSE : IHG) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®. IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,100 hotels and more than 750,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,500 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world's first and largest hotel loyalty programme, with nearly 99 million members worldwide.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihg.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

About Accor Hotels

Accor Hotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group with more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Visit www.accorhotels.group.

About CitizenM

citizenM was born from the idea that smart, business travelers want a great place to stay. Somewhere with free, fast Wi-Fi throughout, with comfortable designer furniture to work at, and a great bar to meet with colleagues and contacts. A hotel where a casual meeting can easily turn into a full-blown brainstorm in luxury meeting rooms. And somewhere to rest your weary head on a huge bed, relax with a free movie, or wash the day away with our powerful rain shower. Visit: www.citizenm.com.

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) ( XETRA : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

