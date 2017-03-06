StartMonday to Provide its Innovative Job Posting Service to totaljobs and Caterer.com

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") is pleased to announce it will shortly commence offering job posting services to Totaljobs Group Ltd., one of the UK's leading job board companies, and will initially launch on totaljobs and Caterer.com.

StartMonday Co-Founder and CPO Andrew Evans notes, "We are really excited to have the opportunity to work with Totaljobs Group. Having an opportunity to work with an organization that attracts approximately 6 million jobseekers every month is an outstanding opportunity for us. Posting to totaljobs and Caterer.com will be integrated directly into the StartMonday for Employers job posting workflow, and recruiting teams can share a single totaljobs/Caterer.com posting account. Applicants will be automatically directed back through StartMonday to apply and make 15-second videos. I'm also pleased to note that we will be able to track the sourcing, so recruiters can report on the success of marketing channels, including by specific job board. This latest and really powerful update will ship to all our customers during Q2 and will help our clients, including many of the hotel franchisees from our previously announced agreement with IHG, to attract even more candidates."

Totaljobs is one of the UK's leading jobs boards, attracting around 7 million jobseekers every month on the hunt for one of 160,000 live job ads the site carries at any one time. All of this activity generates over 4 million applications a month, cementing totaljobs's strong reputation among jobseekers and recruiters alike.

Caterer.com is the leading and trusted brand for hospitality recruiters and jobseekers alike, attracting over 700,000 applications every month to over 20,000 live job ads on the site. With 1.6 million CVs in its database and 30,000 new CVs added every month, Caterer.com is the place for jobs in hospitality.

John Salt, Group Sales Director for Totaljobs Group, said, "With UK unemployment at a continued low, and skills gaps prevalent across all sectors, employers are looking at new and innovative ways to attract the talent they need and compress time to hire. Video is now a valuable candidate engagement tool for any recruiter, and StartMonday's video-led applicant technology gives customers of totaljobs and Caterer.com the opportunity to engage jobseekers on a new level and track the impact of that activity."

About Totaljobs Group

Totaljobs.com is part of Totaljobs Group Ltd; comprising six job boards CareerStructure.com, Caterer.com, Catererglobal.com, CWJobs.co.uk, RetailChoice.com and totaljobs. Totaljobs has seven offices throughout the UK, covering all regions. Totaljobs Group Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StepStone, one of the biggest online job board businesses in Europe. To find out more about Totaljobs Group please visit totaljobsgroup.com.

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) (XFRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first -- making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

