StartMonday To Present at Influential HRD Summit

HR Director Summit brings European HR Leaders to Birmingham, UK Jan 31- Feb 1

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Smart technology recruitment firm StartMonday Technology Corp. ( CSE : JOB) ( FRANKFURT : JOB) (the "Company" or "StartMonday") is very pleased to announce that CEO Ray Gibson will be presenting at the HRD Summit on February 1st at the International Convention Centre, Broad Street, Birmingham, UK.

The HRD Summit attracts senior HR leaders looking to share and exchange knowledge on the latest strategies and technologies available to improve their organisational performance. The 2017 delegate list features some of the globe's most senior HR professionals from a range of high performing companies including The Co-operative Group, Lloyds Bank and Unilever. The HRD Summit welcomes over 700 delegates from across the globe, representing industries from aerospace and automotive through to real estate and retail. With over 100 speakers and 8 streams, this content-rich program is a key event for HR industry leaders from across Europe and beyond.

Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, "We are thrilled to be delivering a half-hour speaking slot on day 2 of the upcoming HRD Summit. We have developed many connections from stage appearances with IBM Watson, winning the Computable Awards Startup of the year award, and most recently a Masterclass talk organised for HR coaches in The Netherlands by the Dutch careers author, Aaltje Vincent.

Ray Gibson is pleased to report that the company's story consistently wins audiences. "It's an easy concept to pitch, and I must admit the excitement of watching the "light bulb moment" when an audience grasps what we are doing isn't getting any less electrifying for us. The HRD Summit is a big deal for us and we will have both our UK based sales representatives along to support our efforts. Fresh from our sales summit in Amsterdam earlier this morning, they will be keen to develop leads and new business from industry contacts. It's this kind of industry networking that has delivered significant momentum for us already, and our continued efforts are propelling us forward. We look forward to spreading our message at one of the largest gatherings we've yet attended, and hope to learn from and share with as many new contacts as possible."

About HRD Summit

The HRD Summit is the most senior gathering of HR Directors in Europe. This popular event brings together qualified C-Suite HR leaders and pioneering HR solution providers. Find out more: www.hrdsummit.com.

About StartMonday ( CSE : JOB) (XFRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first -- making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.

