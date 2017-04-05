StartWire Unveils Talent Community Xcelerator

New Solution from Recruiting Technology Leader Populates Talent Communities with Opted-In Job Candidates

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - StartWire, America's number one job search organizer, today announced the release of Talent Community Xcelerator. Designed for organizations with existing talent communities or candidate relationship marketing programs, StartWire Talent Community Xcelerator creates a new acquisition channel for targeted candidate leads by integrating the employer's opt-in with StartWire's registration process.

StartWire is already used by more than 11 million job seekers. The award-winning free service has been lauded for advancing the candidate experience by providing them with automatic status updates from thousands of employers regarding their job applications.

With the launch of Talent Community Xcelerator, StartWire enhances its employer-side tools. Talent communities are major investments in time and money and are often only promoted on the employer's owned assets such as the career site and social media channels. Now, organizations can leverage Talent Community Xcelerator to target job seekers by location, occupation, education or salary, and offer an easy way to join the employer's talent community with just one click. This approach presents a win-win for everyone, as job seekers get connected to employers they are interested in, and employers increase the reach and value of their talent communities.

CRM and talent community software providers can also partner with StartWire to offer Talent Community Xcelerator to their clients who may be looking for additional ways to grow their candidate databases. Talent Community Xcelerator can easily be integrated into most platforms and provides another tool for technology vendors to improve the ROI of their software and deepen relationships with their clients.

StartWire president Andrew Katz commented, "StartWire's unique registration process allows us to interact with candidates who are interested in learning about new opportunities. With StartWire Talent Community Xcelerator, employers can detail the skills they anticipate needing for current and future openings -- from warehouse workers to electrical engineers and every discipline in between -- and receive only those candidates matching their criteria." He continued, "StartWire has earned the trust of candidates and employers alike through our continual communications to confirm alignment."

Heading StartWire Talent Community Xcelerator is Harold Levy, vice president, Business Development. Levy has more than 30 years of recruitment marketing experience, having held executive roles at TMP Worldwide, Bernard Hodes/Omnicom, Bayard and Korn Ferry. Given his expertise, Levy is able to guide StartWire clients' talent community acquisition strategies and ensure measurable results.

Levy shared, "StartWire Talent Community Xcelerator solution addresses the requirements of multiple audiences: the candidates who want to learn about relevant openings; the employers that need to build communities of qualified candidates; and other vendors -- such as CRM and TRM providers -- seeking high quality data services to augment their technology solutions."

To learn more about StartWire Talent Community Xcelerator, please contact Harold Levy by emailing harold.levy@startdatelabs.com.

About StartWire

StartWire is America's number one job search organizer with more than 11 million members. Job seekers across the U.S. turn to StartWire to close the "resume black hole" by receiving automatic status updates from thousands of employers. Since its inception, StartWire has received rave reviews and coverage in US News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, TechCrunch, Mashable, ERE, and Human Resource Executive. StartWire is headquartered near Dartmouth College in Lebanon, NH. For more information, visit http://www.startwire.com.