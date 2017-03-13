News Room
March 13, 2017

Statement by Minister Joly on Holi

This week, communities of Hindu faith in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, also known as The Festival of Colours. This celebration marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. To mark this special occasion, families will come together to sing, dance, and paint each other with colourful powders and dyes. Fires are lit as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.

With its message of peace and friendship, Holi is increasingly celebrated by people of all faiths and backgrounds across Canada. It is an example of how we all benefit from our country's rich diversity from coast to coast to coast.

As this year also marks the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us take the opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions from Canadians of the Hindu faith to our national fabric.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I wish everyone a happy Holi. Holi Hai!

