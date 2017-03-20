Statement by Minister Joly on Nowruz

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Today-the first day of spring-marks the beginning of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

The holiday, observed by Canadians in Persian, Central Asian, Kurdish and Ismaili communities, celebrates new beginnings and the rebirth of nature. It is also a time to reflect on peace, solidarity and reconciliation.

Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and all Canadians benefit from our country's spirit of openness. Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion is an essential, powerful and ambitious approach to making Canada-and the world-a better place.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I wish everyone celebrating Nowruz a very happy new year. Nowruz mobarak!

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.