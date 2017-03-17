Statement by Minister Joly on St. Patrick's Day

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) -

Today, people of Irish descent in Canada and around the world celebrate their culture by marking the Feast of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

The Irish have played an important role in the history of Canada. From their early settlements in Newfoundland, to the larger waves of migrations in the 19th century and to the present, the Irish have contributed much to the strength and vibrancy of Canadian society. Today, there are more than 4.5 million Canadians of Irish descent all over the country.

Canadians of all backgrounds enjoy St. Patrick's Day festivities, which include annual parades, traditional music and dance. Canada has an impressive number of artists, inventors and innovators of Irish origin who, through their art and their knowledge, are opening our country up to an ever more diverse world.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I wish everyone a very happy St. Patrick's Day. Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh!

