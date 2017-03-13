Statement by Minister Qualtrough on Commonwealth Day

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Today, on Commonwealth Day, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will mark the start of the Queen's Baton Relay. The Relay will travel to every nation and territory of the Commonwealth, enroute to the Opening Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018, in Australia.

Over the next 388 days − the longest Relay in the Games' history − Canadians, and citizens from the 69 other participating nations and territories, will rally together behind the baton, the Games and our shared values, including democracy, equality, tolerance, respect and understanding.

Sport is a platform to demonstrate those values for all who participate. Our athletes who will wear the maple leaf at those Games will be an example to all of us. The passion they will share amongst their competitors will inspire families, neighbourhoods, communities and countries to come together in sport, but to leave with so much more-a shared experience that breaks down barriers and builds a greater sense of inclusion.

As Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, I encourage all Canadians to mark Commonwealth Day with sport and recreation. Gather friends to have fun together and invite new ones to join you. Try one of the 20 sports that our Canadian athletes will compete in at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Appreciate each other's abilities and learn from your differences. Ultimately, more active individuals and inclusive communities lead to a stronger Canada and Commonwealth.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.