Statement by the Correctional Service of Canada's Commissioner on the inmate escape from Edmonton Institution

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 5, 2017) - On March 4, 2017, inmate Douglas John, from Edmonton Institution, escaped while on a medical escorted temporary absence. I would like to thank our colleagues from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for their work and efforts that led to the rapid apprehension of the inmate.

The safety and security of Canadians is our number one priority. We are currently conducting a complete operational review to determine what led to this escape and our subsequent response.

We are also fully cooperating to the RCMP investigation into this matter.

Don Head, Commissioner

Correctional Service Canada

