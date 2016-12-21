Statement from the Public Prosecution Service of Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - In speaking to media representatives on Monday, November 21, 2016, Vern Brewer, Senior Counsel in the Public Prosecution Service of Canada made statements referring to Glenn Thibeault, the Minister of Energy for the Province of Ontario, in connection with Ontario Election Act offences allegedly committed by Patricia Sorbara and Gerald Lougheed Jr.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Mr. Brewer wish to clarify that in his statements Mr. Brewer never suggested, nor intended to suggest, that Mr. Thibeault acted corruptly.

The PPSC regrets any contrary interpretation that may have been made.