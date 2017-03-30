Statement by Government of Canada on Securing Market Access for Pulses from Canada to India

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade today issued the following statement on securing continued access for Canadian pulses to India:

"Following representations to the Government of India and visits to Delhi earlier this month by both ministers, Canada has secured continued access to the Indian market for Canadian pulse exporters.

"India has granted a series of exemptions since 2004 to an import regulation regarding mandatory fumigation of imported crops, in recognition of Canada's cold climate. The end of the current exemption on March 31, 2017, had threatened to disrupt trade.

"This new exemption means that Canadian pulse exports leaving Canada on or before June 30, 2017, will not require fumigation in Canada. We will maintain on-going trade while officials on both sides continue to work towards a long-term, science-based solution.

"In 2016, pulse exports to India were worth over $1.1 billion and accounted for 27.5 percent of Canada's global pulse exports.

"Exports of Canadian pulses to India are a key aspect of Canada's bilateral trade relationship with India, helping make Canadian farmers more competitive at home and abroad.

"The Government of Canada has worked together with industry and provincial governments to secure this exemption with the Government of India which will benefit Canadians and Canadian farmers."

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Global Affairs Canada

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaTrade

Like us on Facebook: Canada's international trade - Global Affairs Canada