Statement by the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, regarding proposals concerning the future of the Quebec Bridge

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - "The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the Quebec Bridge as the connecting link between the two banks of the St. Lawrence River, and its essential contribution to the steady flow of traffic, to the economic growth of the entire region, and as a landmark of our heritage. We look forward to partnering with the Quebec Government, Quebec City, Lévis, CN and the other local actors involved in this issue. The Government of Canada will continue to work with its partners to carry out the next steps leading to a viable long-term solution.

We welcome the proposal from the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec and look forward to further examining it with our partners. We recognize the importance of the Quebec Bridge as an emblem of our great heritage to be preserved for years to come.

I wish to thank my colleague, The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, for the leadership he has shown in this important matter. We will take part in further discussions and we appreciate the work that the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec has done on this matter.

While finalizing the details of our long-term infrastructure plan, we are continuing to work with our provincial and municipal partners as they define their priorities. We are taking a collaborative approach, and we recognize that local governments are best positioned to establish their infrastructure priorities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, also added:

"I am proud to be part of a committed government that has embraced the priorities of the people of the Greater Quebec City Area. The federal government will be a steadfast partner for the Quebec Government, Quebec City, Lévis, CN and the other actors who are involved in promoting the Quebec Bridge and who are so important for our region."